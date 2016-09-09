LONDON Tickets for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Manchester, England next month sold out in six minutes on Friday, despite the fact that the main card will not start until three o'clock in the morning local time.

UFC 204 will be headlined by the first title defence by middleweight Michael Bisping, who became the first British UFC champion when he scored a surprise knockout victory over Luke Rockhold in June.

The start time for the main card, organised for the benefit of the lucrative North American pay-per-view audience, did not deter fans who quickly snapped up tickets costing between 40 and 200 pounds each.

"We're thrilled to see this kind of demand for tickets in the U.K.," James Elliott, UFC EMEA vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

"We have to say thank you to everyone for their enthusiasm to be up all night for the fight."

The event takes place on Oct. 8 at the Manchester Arena.

