GAZA A Palestinian militant was killed on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip in what his group, Islamic Jihad, said was an Israeli attack, though Israel denied any involvement.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman said 32-year-old Mohammed Salama al-Ijla, a member of its armed wing, was on a "Jihadi mission" east of Gaza City when Israeli tank fire killed him.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the army had not carried out any attacks in the area.

Gaza is governed by the Islamic movement Hamas. Islamic Jihad, which maintains friendly relations with Syria and Iran, is the second largest faction in the enclave.

Both groups have clashed repeatedly with Israel in the past few years.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by John Stonestreet)