Telefonica's mobile arm, O2, rolled out on Thursday a wireless patient monitoring service in Britain, one of the first major commercial launches in the sector seen crucial for carriers' future growth.

Patients using the new "Help at Hand" service - which will be available next month through healthcare and social care organisations - will carry a small pendant or wristwatch, which is connected to alarm receiving centres.

The devices will include a fall-down-detector and a positioning chip for identifying the user's location.

Healthcare is seen as an important new business areas for carriers struggling with slowing sales growth, with the global market for such services seen at $4.5 billion already next year, according to a study by consultancy PwC.

The market for mobile healthcare services is expected to grow to $23 billion by 2017, with mobile operators taking half of the revenue and the majority of that is seen coming from fees for monitoring services like the O2's new service.

Martin Garner, analyst at CCS Insight, said Telefonica was one of the frontrunners in the emerging sector.

"It's an area of vast potential, but the healthcare sector is extremely conservative and moves very slowly," Garner said.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)