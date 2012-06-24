View of Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outside the brewery headquarters in Leuven August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jan Van De Vel

NEW YORK Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX that it does not own, in a move that could cost the Belgian brewer more than $10 billion (6.41 billion pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said a deal could come as early as this week although the timing remains uncertain.

Modelo, Mexico's largest brewer, has a market value of roughly $23 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent non-controlling stake in Modelo.

That means any deal handing control of family-controlled Modelo could cost Anheuser-Busch InBev well over $10 billion if it buys out the family entirely, according to the report.

Representatives of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Modelo could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)