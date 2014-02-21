'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
SYDNEY Police said on Friday a man has been arrested after one of the stars of the hit U.S. sitcom "Modern Family" was allegedly assaulted during a trip to Australia, where she and other cast members are filming an episode.
Sarah Hyland, known for her role as oldest sibling Haley Dunphy in the award-winning comedy series, was posing for a photograph with a fan outside a venue in downtown Sydney when he allegedly groped her chest.
New South Wales state police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested at the scene and charged with indecent assault.
Hyland left the event early, later writing on Twitter: "Sorry to all the fans outside the #qantas event that I didn't get to say hi to but I had to leave due to an inappropriate touch of a fan".
Her partner, actor Matt Prokop, also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying one person had ruined the event for all the other fans there.
"Modern Family", a mockumentary-style show about an unconventional extended family, won its fourth consecutive Emmy for best comedy series in September.
The cast has caused a stir of excitement with a number of public appearances since arriving in Australia earlier his week. They are scheduled to shoot scenes for a special holiday episode in Sydney, Hayman Island and the Great Barrier Reef.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Matt Siegel and Paul Tait)
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.