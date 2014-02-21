SYDNEY Police said on Friday a man has been arrested after one of the stars of the hit U.S. sitcom "Modern Family" was allegedly assaulted during a trip to Australia, where she and other cast members are filming an episode.

Sarah Hyland, known for her role as oldest sibling Haley Dunphy in the award-winning comedy series, was posing for a photograph with a fan outside a venue in downtown Sydney when he allegedly groped her chest.

New South Wales state police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested at the scene and charged with indecent assault.

Hyland left the event early, later writing on Twitter: "Sorry to all the fans outside the #qantas event that I didn't get to say hi to but I had to leave due to an inappropriate touch of a fan".

Her partner, actor Matt Prokop, also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying one person had ruined the event for all the other fans there.

"Modern Family", a mockumentary-style show about an unconventional extended family, won its fourth consecutive Emmy for best comedy series in September.

The cast has caused a stir of excitement with a number of public appearances since arriving in Australia earlier his week. They are scheduled to shoot scenes for a special holiday episode in Sydney, Hayman Island and the Great Barrier Reef.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Matt Siegel and Paul Tait)