LUXEMBOURG Europe's highest court rejected on Thursday a decision by European Union regulators ordering Hungary to claw back about 100 million euros (73 million pounds) in state aid granted to Hungarian oil and gas company MOL MOLB.BU five years ago.

The European Commission in its 2010 finding said MOL had benefited from state aid in 2008 and 2009 due to an agreement with the Hungarian government which allowed it to pay a lower tax rate than competitors on oil extracted in Hungary.

MOL challenged the decision at the General Court, Europe's second highest, which threw out the Commission's decision in 2013, saying there was no evidence the company benefited from favourable treatment.

The EU competition authority subsequently appealed to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union

"The Court of Justice dismisses the Commission's appeal in its entirety," judges said in a statement.

The case is C-15/14 P Commission v MOL.

