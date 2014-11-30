CHISINAU Moldova's pro-Moscow Socialist Party was in the lead after Sunday's election with 30 percent of votes counted, with the Communist Party running a close second, election authorities said.

The Socialists, who want Moldova to turn its back on the European Union and join a Russian-led economic bloc, had 23 percent of the vote, while the communists were on 20 percent, Central Election Commission chairman Iurie Ciocan said.

The Liberal Democrats and the Democrats, both members of the pro-Europe coalition that has ruled the ex-Soviet republic since 2009, were on 17 percent and 16 percent respectively, he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffe)