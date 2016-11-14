People take part in a rally against Moldova's President-elect Igor Dodon representing the Socialist Party in Chisinau, Moldova, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

CHISINAU The pro-Russian winner of Moldova's presidential election said on Monday he would push for early parliamentary elections next year to sweep out a government that favours closer ties with the European Union.

New elections would mean yet more instability for Moldova, where a $1 billion graft scandal in 2014 badly damaged trust in pro-EU leaders and resulted in the prime minister being jailed. The impoverished country has had four premiers since then.

Igor Dodon won Sunday's election campaigning on scrapping a trade deal that the former Soviet state signed with Brussels in 2014, although some analysts and diplomats question how far he is willing to push Moldova back into Moscow's orbit.

He told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24 in a phone interview that voters "united and voted for friendship with Russia, for neutrality, for our orthodoxy, for the country's union".

"A very serious combat is ahead but we are ready for this combat," he said, referring to an election that he wants to bring forward to next year rather than wait until 2018.

Anti-EU rhetoric proved rewarding elsewhere in eastern Europe at the weekend: a pro-Russian candidate won the presidency in Bulgaria and, on Monday, the Kremlin congratulated both Dodon and Bulgaria's Rumen Radev on their victories.

Dodon has called for a snap election before, but his call for one so soon after his victory suggests he and the government could be at loggerheads from the start of his presidency.

Moldovan presidents are more than figureheads and have the power to return laws to parliament and dissolve the assembly in certain situations, although executive and legislative power lie with the government and parliament.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Pavel Filip said the government and new president would need to work together in Moldova's best interest, and said that its path towards greater EU integration "cannot be reversed".

Russia imposed trade restrictions on Moldovan farming exports after it signed the political and trade agreement with the European bloc in 2014.

Dodon's Socialist party wants to scrap that agreement in favour of joining a Eurasian economic union dominated by Russia - a policy backed by many Moldovans who suffered financially from the goods embargo and a broader economic downturn.

In October, an ambassador from one EU member state, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Dodon had privately told diplomats his party would not jetison the EU accord.

(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow; Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Ireland)