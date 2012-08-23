CHISINAU A man threw a petrol bomb at the cortege of Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat on Wednesday night as he returned from hosting an official reception for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a government aide said on Thursday.

Nobody was hurt in the attack, Eujen Onica, an aide at the Interior Ministry, told Reuters.

Filat, 43, who heads a government of the pro-Europe Alliance for European Integration, was returning from the reception for Merkel when the 23-year-old assailant tossed the bottle at his car.

"At the moment we do not know who the man is, nor what the motives for his action were," said the aide of the assailant who was detained on the spot. "The police are with him now."

During her one-day visit to the former Soviet republic, one of Europe's poorest countries, Merkel expressed support for Moldova's drive for integration with the European Union and backed a lasting settlement in Transdniestria, a separatist territory which broke unilaterally with the Moldovan central government 20 years ago.

