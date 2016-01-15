Moldova's President Nicolae Timofti delivers a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

CHISINAU Moldova's president nominated a compromise candidate backed by a parliamentary majority for the role of prime minister on Friday potentially ending three months of political uncertainty and the threat of snap elections.

The tiny ex-Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine has been effectively rudderless since a no-confidence motion toppled the previous government in October after the fraudulent disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system of Europe's poorest country.

After unsuccessfully nominating two candidates, President Nicolae Timofti has proposed Pavel Filip, minister for IT and communications in the last government. Fifty-five of parliament's 101 members have said they would back him as prime minister.

"He is a compromise figure, who should receive a vote of confidence and resolve the pressing issues facing the country," Timofti told journalists.

Timofti has resisted pressure from the pro-European coalition to nominate Vladimir Plahotniuc, one of the country's richest - and most unpopular - men who has become a key player in the recent political upheavals.

Plahotniuc, a former lawmaker, has been one target of mass public protests over the banking fraud. A recent public opinion poll showed that 92 percent of the population did not trust him.

The delay in appointing a new prime minister and apparent deadlock over the potential candidate had prompted the opposition to call for snap elections.

Filip, who is vice-chairman of Plahotniuc's Democratic Party, has two weeks to form a government.

Moldova's ruling class has been the target of mass public protests over the banking fraud, which saw the equivalent of one-eighth of Moldova's gross domestic product disappear overseas.

Insiders say the fraud, which weakened the national leu currency and hit living standards, reflects deep-seated corruption in Moldova and involved some degree of complicity from many of those in power.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)