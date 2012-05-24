CHISINAU A Moldovan court on Thursday sentenced three people, including one woman, for their part in illegal trafficking of uranium-235 which can be used in making nuclear weapons.

The three were part of a five-member group who were seized by police in central Chisinau last June, apparently while exchanging a cylinder containing the radioactive material for cash.

Intelligence services from several other countries, principally the United States, Germany and neighbouring Ukraine, were involved in the case, justice authorities in Moldova said.

"A woman, a Russian citizen of 38-years, was sentenced to three years in jail. Her accomplice got five years and a third accused was fined 15,000 lei (764.33 pounds)," Maria Vieru, spokeswoman for the general prosecutor's office, told Reuters.

The group had been trying to sell the one kilogram (2.2 lbs) of uranium-235 for 32 million euros ($38 million), the prosecution said. The contraband was identified as uranium-235, which can be used in nuclear weapons, although it was not clear to what degree it was enriched.

The three were accused of setting up a criminal group specialising in the acquisition, storing and transporting of contraband uranium and selling it to the criminal community.

Vieru said the woman jailed came from Tiraspol, the main city of unrecognised Transdniestria, a breakaway region of the former Soviet republic.

The investigation was continuing into the two others arrested.

When the group was arrested last June near a central Chisinau bank, authorities said the group had been about to make a sale to a buyer from an unidentified "Muslim African state".

Authorities have never elaborated on this.

