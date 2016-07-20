The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) is in talks to buy the license to make Cadbury biscuits from UK-based biscuit maker Burton's Biscuits Co, Sky News reported.

U.S.-based Mondelez has offered to pay about 200 million pounds for the license, the news website reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/29LJ666)

The talks are at an early stage and may not result in a deal, the people said.

Burton's, owned by Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, makes biscuits such as Cadbury Fingers under license from Cadbury UK.

The report comes weeks after Mondelez made a bid for Hershey Co (HSY.N), which makes Kisses chocolates, for $23 billion (£17.4 billion). Hershey rejected the offer.

Mondelez already owns chocolate maker Cadbury Ltd, which it bought for about $19 billion in 2010.

Mondelez was not immediately available for comment.

A Burton's spokeswoman said the company did not comment on speculation.

