LONDON Italy's Lavazza and Israel's Strauss Group have hired advisers to submit rival bids for two French coffee brands which may come on the market early next year, several sources familiar with the matter said.

The L'Or and Grand Mere brands are expected to be put up for sale to ease a planned merger of Mondelez International's coffee business with D.E Master Blenders 1753.

Lavazza is working with JP Morgan while Strauss has appointed Rothschild to prepare bids for the brands ahead of the antitrust green light which is expected in November, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the matter is private.

The two coffee companies are facing competition from four private equity funds -- BC Partners, Cinven, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, and PAI Partners -- which are also looking to finalize their bids following preliminary talks with the sellers, who are being advised by Lazard and Perella Weinberg Partners, the sources said.

The brands could be valued at about 450 million to 500 million euros ($575-640 million) (756.16 million British pound) in a sale, the sources said.

Together L'Or, which makes coffee capsules that fit Nestle's Nespresso machines, and Grand Mere, known for its smiling grandmother logo, have earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 55 million euros, the sources said.

Representatives for Lavazza, Strauss, Cinven, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, BC Partners and PAI declined to comment, as did Lazard, Perella, JP Morgan and Rothschild.

Spokesmen for Mondelez and JAB Holding Co, the private parent of D.E Master Blenders, also declined to comment.

COFFEE MARKET GROWS

The global retail coffee market is expected to top $94 billion in 2018, according to Euromonitor International, up from about $84 billion this year. Mondelez and D.E Master Blenders are second and third respectively behind market leader Nestle.

Earlier this year, the chief executive of Lavazza, the world's seventh ranked coffee maker by sales, told Reuters he wanted to boost revenue by almost 50 percent in the next decade to avoid being swallowed by bigger rivals.

The Italian family-owned company, founded by Luigi Lavazza in 1895, is Italy's top coffee company with 2013 revenue of 1.34 billion euros.

Strauss Coffee has a strong presence in Israel and Brazil and is well established in Central and Eastern Europe.

The company is interested in expanding its global presence but could be affected by an ongoing battle with its private equity backer TPG Capital which is trying to reduce its 25 percent stake, some of the sources said.

DEALS BREWING

Mondelez and D.E Master Blenders in May said they would form a joint venture called Jacobs Douwe Egberts, creating a bigger rival to Nestle.

Reuters reported in July that the owners were considering options for two brands in France, L'Or and Grand Mere as part of their combination, which is expected to close next year.

L'Or, whose coffee pods are seen as the most attractive part of the business, is the fifth-largest maker of single-serve coffee pods in Western Europe, with a 4.4 percent share of the market, according to Euromonitor.

The merged Jacobs Douwe Egberts will be based in the Netherlands and have annual revenue of more than $7 billion and brands including Carte Noir, Gevalia, Pilao and Senseo.

The joint venture is the fourth coffee deal for JAB Holdings, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family from Germany, who are part owners of consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser.

The global coffee business has undergone a spate of deals lately, fuelled in part by the rise of single-serve capsules and consumers' growing taste for higher quality drinks.

