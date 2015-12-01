Oil prices dip as oversupply concerns linger
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
British price comparison website operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc's founder, Simon Nixon, will sell 5.5 to 6.4 percent stake in the company through a placing to institutions, sole bookrunner Credit Suisse said.
Nixon owned 12.75 percent of Moneysupermarket.com as of May 19 after he sold a 3.7 percent stake.
Placing of about 30-35 million shares will be through an accelerated bookbuild and the books will open with immediate effect, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.
Shares in Moneysupermarket closed at 328.3 pence on Tuesday, about 9 percent higher since Nixon sold shares in May.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations on the back of robust demand for memory chips.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.