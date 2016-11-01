LONDON Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com (MONY.L) said growth in sales of insurance helped third-quarter revenue for the group rise 12 percent to 84.9 million pounds, giving it confidence in its outcome for the year.

The company said growth in energy contract sales, which were boosted by a campaign by its website MoneySavingExpert, as well as insurance countered a flat result in its money division, where low interest rates depressed savings switching.

It said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting full-year expectations.

Analysts expect the group to make adjusted operating profit of 105.9 million pounds, according to a consensus on its website.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)