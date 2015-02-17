Monitise Plc, a British mobile-banking software maker, said first-half group EBITDA loss widened, hurt by its switch last year to a subscription model from one based on licences.

Monitise, which put itself up for sale last month, said interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss widened to 30.8 million pounds for the six months ended Dec. 31, from 10.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.8 percent to 42.4 million pounds.

The company also said its strategic review had seen many "constructive discussions with market-leading players" interested in its business.

Monitise said it had hired Moelis & Co to conduct an "all encompassing" strategic review that included "corporate transactions and stock market listing options".

A former high-tech darling, Monitise has in recent times come up against tough competition from the free mobile payment systems offered by the likes of Google Inc and Apple Inc.

Monitise said last month that it had received "a number of expressions of interest" after putting itself up for sale.

The company has tie-ups with MasterCard Inc and IBM, both of which have been cited by analysts as possible suitors.

Monitise said on Tuesday that it expected revenue of 90 million pounds to 100 million pounds for the year ending June 30 and an EBITDA loss of 40 million pounds to 50 million pounds.

Analysts were expecting revenue of about 117.1 million pounds and an EBITDA loss of about 35 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

The company last month posted its third revenue warning in a year.

Monitise said it along with a partner had signed a letter of intent with a "major European financial institution" to deploy its digital banking capabilities in multiple countries.

The company provides software for mobile devices that allows clients of banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Banco Santander, to pay for goods and services.

Monitise also said it would launch its central platform, built by IBM, in April. This is earlier than expected, according to Jefferies analysts.

Monitise shares, which have gained 7.5 percent since mid-January when the company put itself on the block, closed at 21.50 pence on Monday on the London Stock exchange.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)