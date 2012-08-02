A view of the Dupont logo on a sign at the Dupont Chestnut Run Plaza facility near Wilmington, Delaware, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co (MON.N) has been awarded $1 billion (643.9 million pounds) in damages in a patent infringement trial against DuPont (DD.N) and its agricultural crop subsidiary DuPont Pioneer.

The trial revolved around Monsanto's patented Roundup Ready technology.

Monsanto had claimed that the "seed chipping" invention, which it unveiled in 2007 as a way to speed up plant breeding, was duplicated by DuPont in a "laser-assisted seed selection" tool introduced in 2008. Monsanto claimed its business suffered "irreparable harm" as a result.

"This verdict also underscores that DuPont's unauthorized use of the Roundup Ready technology was both deliberate and aimed at rescuing its own failed technology," Monsanto said in a statement.

DuPont said it will appeal against the verdict at the earliest possible opportunity.

Both companies hold strong positions in the U.S. seed industry and have been racing each other and other competitors to develop higher-yielding crops through genetic modifications and other means. Roundup Ready soybeans and other crops have become wildly popular with farmers, and have become the base for other 'stacks' of genetic traits developed for crops.

The case is in Re: Monsanto Co vs E.I. Dupont De Nemours, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 09-00686.

