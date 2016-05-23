FRANKFURT Bayer's chief executive on Monday said the German drugmaker' s proposed bid for U.S. seeds maker Monsanto reflected Monsanto's full value, when asked whether a sweetened bid could be on the cards.

"We are putting forward a very, very full price, looking at what Monsanto brings to the table. So that is where we're at," CEO Werner Baumann told analysts in a conference call.

Bayer offered to buy Monsanto for $62 billion(43 billion pounds) in cash, defying criticism from some of its own shareholders in a bid to grab the top spot in a fast-consolidating farm supplies industry.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)