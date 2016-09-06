Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
LONDON A leading shareholder in German pharmaceutical and crops manufacturer Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said he did not support the revised terms of a takeover offer for U.S. rival Monsanto (MON.N).
John Bennett, fund manager at Henderson (HGGH.L), which had previously called for a vote on the offer saying it threatened the long-term strength of Bayer, said he did not support the deal.
"Bayer have backed themselves into a corner," he said in emailed comments. "The money would have been better spent buying their own stock. Alas, for shareholders, it was not to be."
Late on Monday, Bayer said it had raised its offer for Monsanto and was prepared to pay $127.50 a share, up from its previous offer of $125 a share.
MODENA, Italy Twenty billion euros (£17 billion) earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.