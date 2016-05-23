Werner Baumann, designated CEO of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG poses at the annual general meeting in Cologne, Germany, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said it was confident that Monsanto (MON.N) would take a positive view of its $62 billion (42.7 billion pounds) takeover proposal.

"We fully expect a positive answer of the Monsanto board of directors appreciating and acknowledging the keen interest of their shareholders to realise certain value and the benefit of an integrated offering that we can provide," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told journalists in a conference call, when asked whether Bayer would consider a hostile bid.

Baumann also said any combination of Monsanto and Bayer's Crop Science unit would be "under our full control and ownership".

