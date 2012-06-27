Global agribusiness Monsanto Co (MON.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as net revenue grew 17 percent to $4.2 billion (2.7 billion pounds) on gains in sales of seeds and genetic traits and surprising strength in herbicides.

Sales of corn seed and genetic traits jumped 35 percent in the third quarter, which ended May 31, while soybean sales rose 15 percent to $698 million, the company said.

Monsanto, the world's largest seed company and a developer of genetically engineered corn, soybeans, and other crops, benefited from an increase in U.S. planted corn acres this spring, as farmers rushed to respond to strong global demand.

"With our most significant selling seasons wrapped up, the third quarter gives us a near complete view of our business for the fiscal year and I feel very good about where we stand," said Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant.

Monsanto posted quarterly earnings of $1.63 a share on an ongoing basis that excludes one-time items, better than the $1.60 expected by analysts, and up from $1.28 a year earlier.

The company earned $1.74 per share on a net basis, versus $1.28 a year earlier. Net income totalled $937 million for the quarter, up 35 percent.

Monsanto reaffirmed its full-year ongoing EPS forecast to a range of $3.65 to $3.70 per share.

It forecast full-year 2012 EPS on a net basis from $3.73 to $3.78. The company said 2013 should see mid-teens earnings growth over that base.

Chemical sales came in better than expected, Monsanto said, increasing by $130 million over the same period last year on higher-than-expected sales in its Roundup, lawn-and-garden and selective herbicides businesses.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)