Three people have been found dead in a house in central Montana where police responded to a 911 hang up call, media reported.

The deceased were found in a house in Bozeman, Montana, about 140 miles (225 km) west of Billings at about 5 p.m. on Friday by Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies, a CBS affiliate reported.

The identities of the deceased and circumstances of their deaths were not known.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert Birsel)