A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in Siena, Italy, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/File Photo

SIENA, Italy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has reached the quorum needed to validly call a shareholder meeting on Thursday to approve a vital 5 billion euro (4.2 billion pounds) share issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The bank, which hired proxy adviser Morrow Sodali to gather proxy votes from shareholders, had no immediate comment.

Investors worried Monte dei Paschi may fail to gather shareholders representing at least 20 percent of its capital at Thursday's meeting as successive share issues in recent years have highly fragmented its shareholder base.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

