FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
SIENA, Italy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Thursday the bank sees no more derivatives losses beyond the 730 million euros disclosed late Wednesday.
"There are no more Santorini," he said, referring to one of the three derivatives contracts at the heart of a fraud probe into former management of the bank. The bank said late on Wednesday the 730 million euros loss linked to those three trades would weigh on its 2012 net asset value.
He also said he saw no additional impact on the bank's accounts from personnel costs than what it stated in the first half of 2012.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.