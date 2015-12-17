PODGORICA The first and last president of the short-lived state union of Serbia and Montenegro, once a close ally of Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, was detained by police on Thursday on the orders of the Balkan state’s organised crime prosecutor.

A lawyer for Svetozar Marovic told Reuters his client had been taken into custody but he did not know on what charges.

The state prosecution said a person, identified by the initials S.M., had been detained “on the basis of reasonable suspicion of the extended criminal act of abuse of office by inciting its perpetration in an organised way”.

He was questioned by Montenegro’s Special State Prosecutor, an office created by Djukanovic’s government under Western pressure to root out the organised crime and corruption that became endemic in Montenegro during the collapse of federal Yugoslavia in the 1990s. A spokeswoman for the prosecution said Marovic had been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

“It is correct that my client Svetozar Marovic was detained,” his lawyer, Zdravko Begovic, told Reuters.

Marovic was once one of the closest allies of Djukanovic, but fell out of favour in recent years as several close relatives were charged with corruption in the family's hometown of Budva on Montenegro's Adriatic coast.

He remains a senior member of Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists. He and his party have dominated Montenegrin politics for 25 years.

Western officials say Montenegro has made some progress in tackling graft, culminating this month in an invitation for the country of 650,000 people to join NATO. Marovic represents potentially the most high profile scalp so far.

He was the only president of Serbia and Montenegro, a loose state union created from rump Yugoslavia in 2003 but which was dissolved in 2006 when Montenegrins voted narrowly in a referendum in favour of independence.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)