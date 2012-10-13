Oct 14, Montenegro holds a parliamentary election on Sunday. Below are some facts about the former Yugoslav republic.

* Montenegro split from a union with Serbia in 2006. It began talks to join the European Union in June.

* Less than half the size of Belgium, the country of 680,000 people rises from the Adriatic coast to rugged mountains.

* The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of 50-year old Milo Djukanovic has governed since the early 1990s and is favourite to win the parliamentary elections.

* The main opposition party, the Democratic Front, had opposed Montenegro's independence.

* The ruling elite has been dogged by allegations of cronyism, corruption and links to organised crime.

* The economy, largely based on tourism and agriculture, has felt the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and troubles at a state-owned aluminium producer. It is expected to grow by only about 0.5 percent this year.

Sources: Reuters/World Bank/EU here International/here

(Reporting by David Cutler, Aleksandar Vasovic and Petar Komenic; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)