The Monte dei Paschi bank logo is seen on the main entrance of the bank's headquarters in Siena March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME/MILAN Executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were expected to clash with the troubled bank's top investor at a meeting on Thursday, held to discuss the timing of a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) cash call needed to avert nationalisation.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola aim to launch the rights issue in January and have secured a pool of banks to guarantee it.

But the bank's largest shareholder, a debt-laden banking foundation with strong political ties to the city of Siena, has threatened to vote against the cash call unless it is pushed back until after May 12.

Sources familiar with the matter said Profumo and his team were unlikely to bow to the foundation's request for a delay. "He (Profumo) is going ahead", one source told Reuters.

Yet even if Profumo and Viola get the backing of the board at a meeting scheduled to start at 1330 GMT, they face a likely showdown at a shareholder meeting set for December 27, where the foundation is likely to throw in the full weight of its 33.5 percent holding.

Monte Paschi's board is made up of 12 directors. Three of the four members who are considered by analysts to be close to the foundation are expected to vote against launching the capital hike in January, the sources said.

Saddled with around 350 million euros in debt, the foundation needs time to find a buyer for all or part of its large Monte Paschi stake.

HEALTH CHECK

So far, however, no buyer has come forward. IntesaSanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's second-largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday it completely ruled out making an investment in loss-making Monte dei Paschi.

Profumo and Viola, on the other hand, are keen to tap investors as early as possible to avoid potential competition with other lenders likely to be forced to raise capital after a health check of the banking sector by the European Central Bank next year.

In order to postpone the rights issue, Monte dei Paschi would have to convince the pool of banks backing the capital increase to extend the deadline for guaranteeing the cash call beyond the end of January.

By 0941 GMT shares in Monte Paschi were up 0.5 at 0.1715 euros, outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the European banking sector .SX7P.

The cash call is required as part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission for approving 4.1 billion euros of state aid that Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year. Raising cash would allow the Tuscan lender to pay back the state loans and avoid nationalisation.

Monte Paschi was kept afloat by the state bailout earlier this year, plugging a capital shortfall which arose after the bank was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a derivatives scandal.

It is on track to post its third straight annual loss.

The size of the rights issue is higher than the lender's stock market value, which has fallen to about 2 billion euros after a 22 percent drop in the last month.

($1 = 0.7251 euros)

