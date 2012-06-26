FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
ROME Italy's cabinet on Tuesday decided to revive the use of so-called Tremonti Bonds, underwritten by the Treasury, in a move that should help Monte dei Paschi di Siena fill a gap in regulatory capital requirements, a government source told Reuters.
Tremonti Bonds, named after former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, are bonds issued by banks and bought by the government with the proceeds going to shore up the bank capital. They can be converted into equity at the lender request.
The world's oldest bank has been in talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy for a capital fix that would make it the first Italian bank to resort to state aid since 2010, when the euro zone crisis deepened, according to sources close to the situation.
Monte Paschi will hold a board meeting later on Tuesady.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.