MILAN Italy's fifth-biggest lender UBI (UBI.MI) said there are no talks whatsoever with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) over a possible merger, a UBI spokesman said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday a source told Reuters talks between Monte Paschi, UBI and other merger candidates were underway as part of plan to fill a capital gap at the Siena-based lender.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Danilo Masoni)