Monte dei Paschi bank chairman Alessandro Profumo listens to a question during a Reuters interview in Siena June 27, 2012.

SIENA, Italy The situation at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy's third biggest lender, is completely under control, the bank's chairman said on Friday.

"I'd like to remind you that we have 31,000 employees, we are a great company with six million customers," Chairman Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

The bank has come under pressure because of losses due to complex derivatives deals carried out in 2006-09.

