David Rossi, the spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena, is seen in this undated photo. Rossi, found dead on March 6, 2013, was under pressure over an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud that has rocked the world's oldest bank, reporters who knew him said. REUTERS/Stringer

SIENA, Italy An autopsy on the body of the spokesman for Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank under investigation in a corruption probe, has confirmed that he committed suicide, a judicial source said on Friday.

David Rossi, head of communications at the bank, was found dead late on Wednesday. His body was lying beneath the open window of his third floor office in the bank's headquarters, a restored 14th century fortress. An autopsy on his body was carried out on Thursday at the request of his family.

"The injuries are all compatible with the hypothesis of suicide," said the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation into how Rossi died.

(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi)