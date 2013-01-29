ROME The Bank of Italy fined former Monte Paschi managing director Antonio Vigni 64,555 euros ($87,000) in 2009 over bank transparency violations, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The fine was imposed as regulators stepped up checks of the troubled Tuscan bank following its 9-billion- euro acquisition of rival Antonveneta in 2007.

The Bank of Italy has since begun proceedings to impose sanctions on the former management of Monte Paschi and has also passed information to prosecutors in Siena regarding a suspect derivative deal dating from July 2009.

($1 = 0.7420 euros)

