FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi met Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Monday, an ECB spokesman confirmed, declining to give any further details about the meeting.

"I can confirm that there was this meeting," the spokesman said.

Earlier, a source with knowledge of the meeting said it was likely the two men talked about a hearing that Grilli will hold in parliament on Tuesday about Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No. 3 bank which is facing mounting problems.

