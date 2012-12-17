BRUSSELS The European Commission has given its preliminary approval to a 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) state bailout for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), ending months of uncertainty for Italy's third-biggest lender.

The approval is conditional on the bank, which was forced to request state aid to bolster its weak capital base, presenting a restructuring plan within six months, the commission said in a statement on Monday.

Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, was one of just four European lenders that failed to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

Under the scheme, which is currently before the Italian parliament, Monte dei Paschi will issue 3.9 billion euros to the treasury.

Just under half of these - 1.9 billion euros - will replace existing loans that the bank took out in 2009, while the remainder will cover additional capital requirements, allowing the bank to hit a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent - the minimum required.

"The Commission found that the recapitalisation of MPS through hybrid capital is necessary to preserve the stability of the Italian financial system," the commission said.

Monte dei Paschi shares turned positive after the EU verdict and were trading up 4.5 percent at 0.21 cents by 1156 GMT.

The request to submit a restructuring plan leaves open the possibility that Brussels may demand additional measures on top of what Monte dei Paschi announced in June, when it unveiled 4,600 job cuts and 400 branch closures to cut costs.

The Italian treasury had negotiated for months with the EU Commission to win approval for the bailout, and modified the scheme last week to meet EU demands.

Under the new terms, Monte dei Paschi will be allowed to pay interest on the bonds it issues to the treasury with cash, shares or more bonds of this kind.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)