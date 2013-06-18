The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italy's No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Tuesday it had sent a restructuring plan to the European Commission on Monday.

In a statement, the bank said it would release details of the plan after the EU Commission had approved it.

The plan, approved by the bank's board on June 13, is a necessary step to win the European Union's approval for the bank's state loans.

The bank, at the centre of a probe into risky derivative trades, was forced to take 4.1 billion euros (3.48 billion pounds) in state loans under the previous government of Mario Monti to stay afloat.

