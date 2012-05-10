SIENA, Italy Monte dei Paschi's (BMPS.MI) top executives expressed surprise on Thursday at the scale and timing of a judicial probe over the pricey acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta from Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), agreed in 2007.

Bank Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola, both recently appointed to turn around the fortunes of the world's oldest lender, said the investigation would not delay their restructuring plans.

Italian police had searched the headquarters of Italy's No. 3 lender on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators, in connection with the 9 billion euro (7.1 billion pounds) purchase of Antonveneta.

Police carried out a total of 38 searches in six cities at different Italian and foreign financial institutions which had dealings with the Tuscan bank, investigative sources said.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters police visited the Milan offices of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), as well as other banks, in connection with the probe. Four past and present executives of Monte dei Paschi had been placed under investigation.

According to a member of the internal auditing committee, Monte dei Paschi had not carried out "due diligence" checks ahead of the Antonveneta purchase.

Speaking to reporters at his first press conference since being appointed chairman last month, Profumo said he was "surprised by the scale and the number of the ... visits that were carried out.

"I hope that this can end as quickly as possible. Our main concern is for the 31,000 employees of the bank. The probe will not delay our work, in fact it will accelerate it because we want to show that this is a great bank," said Profumo, formerly at the helm of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

Viola also said he could not understand why the probe was suddenly focusing on capital-raising measures carried out to fund the purchase.

GREEN LIGHT

The operation had won the green light of the Bank of Italy, headed at the time by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

"I am struggling to see how a 2008 operation can be put into question now," Viola said.

Investigative sources say prosecutors began looking at the Antonveneta deal last October, concerned at the strain it had placed on the bank's finances.

"We suspect ... that the Antonveneta deal only had negative repercussions on the bank," Giampaolo Mazza, commander of the Siena financial police, told reporters.

Santander bought Antonveneta as part of a three-way breakup of Dutch bank ABN AMRO in a deal valuing the Italian lender at 6.6 billion euros. The Spanish bank almost immediately sold it on to Monte dei Paschi, netting a hefty gain.

Prosecutors believe the bank did not give regulators a true picture of the repercussions on its finances of such an expensive purchase and are questioning a sharp drop in the bank's share price earlier this year.

The Antonveneta acquisition catapulted Monte dei Paschi, advised on the deal by Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Mediobanca, into the big league of Italian banks and gave it a foothold in Italy's wealthy northeast.

But it emptied its coffers just months before the beginning of the financial crisis and the bank has never fully recovered from a deal that many, even at the time, found too costly.

The crisis at the bank, founded in 1472 to extend loans to the needy and still a major source of employment for the 55,000 people who live among medieval Siena's frescoed palazzi, has raised the alarm among locals.

"I am very worried because this is Italy's third-biggest bank. If it's in trouble, it is not just a problem for the city, but for the whole country," said a public sector employee in Siena who declined to be named.

Despite two capital increases since the Antonveneta purchase, Monte dei Paschi is regarded by some analysts as one of Europe's most vulnerable lenders since it must plug a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros by June to meet tougher European regulator requirements.

One of the focuses of the probe is the issuing by Monte dei Paschi of 1 billion euros of convertible notes on top of a 5 billion capital increase in 2008 to help fund the Antonveneta deal.

Viola said that according to information he had received so far, there was no risk that the notes would not account as Core Tier 1, thus undermining its capital base.

"Our clients can be reassured, there is no question about the solidity of the bank," Viola said. Both he and Profumo declined to talk in depth about the probe.

Viola said he would present a new business plan in mid-June, focusing on restoring the bank's profitability by boosting operating revenue through the offer of a wider range of banking products and cutting costs.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Editing by David Holmes)