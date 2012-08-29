MILAN Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) fell sharply on Wednesday, hit by a bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year and uncertainty over the terms of state aid meant to prop up Italy's third-biggest lender.

MPS, the world's oldest bank, was forced to request state aid in June to plug a capital shortfall and meet tougher European requirements.

On Tuesday, it posted a net loss of 1.62 billion euros (1 billion pounds) due to write downs on past acquisitions, making it almost inevitable it will end 2012 in the red after booking a loss of 4.7 billion euros in 2011.

The stock fell 7 percent to 0.23 euros by 1130 GMT after several brokers, including Deutsche Bank, Cheuvreux and Citigroup, downgraded the shares.

Under the scheme negotiated with the government, MPS will sell 3.4 billion euros of bonds to the Treasury but will only pay interest on those bonds if it makes an annual profit.

A government decree published this month says that if the bank books a loss, the state will receive new MPS shares issued at book value - which at 0.8 euros per share would be around four times their current market price.

Based on this assumption and Reuters data, the state would take a stake of around 3.5 percent every time MPS cannot pay interest in cash. If the shares were issued at their current market value, that would hand the government around 14 percent in the bank.

EU VERDICT AWAITED

One London-based analyst, who declined to be named, said the scheme represented a good deal for MPS shareholders.

"It doesn't dilute them too much, while taxpayers end up footing the bill," the analyst said.

But the plan has yet to be approved by the European Commission, and some analysts are questioning whether Brussels will give it a green light as it stands.

"Some checking may have been done with EU authorities, yet the case of a share coupon paid based on MPS' book value ... is controversial," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Alberto Cordara said in a report.

"It is not clear why this should be used as a benchmark since the book value is not aligned with the bank's market value."

MPS's main shareholder is a charitable foundation with close ties to Tuscan politicians which has already been forced to reduce its stake in the bank to 36.3 percent this year to pay back its own debts.

When the German state agreed to take 25 percent of Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) in 2008, the deal assumed a price of 6 euros per share. That was above the then market price of around 5 euros but the difference between the two was proportionally much smaller than in MPS's case.

As for Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), the British Treasury in October 2008 underwrote the bank's shares at 65.5 pence per share, an 8.5 percent discount to their market value at the time.

Asked by analysts at a conference call late on Tuesday whether they thought the EU would attach more stringent conditions to the state loans, MPS executives said they did not know what the final terms of the scheme would be.

"There is clearly a lot of uncertainty. But even if the Treasury gets the shares at book value, that is not the real value of the bank at current prices, and it should not hide the fact that we are talking about a bailout," a Milan-based analyst said.

MPS has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis due to its exposure to Italian government bonds - which at 25 billion euros is proportionally higher than that of other Italian lenders - and its weak capital base.

In June the bank laid out a painful restructuring plan, which includes the closure of 400 branches and 4,600 job cuts, and said it would be looking to new investors to raise up to 1 billion euros in a capital increase over the next three years.

