MILAN A preliminary commitment by banks to underwrite Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) 3-billion euro capital increase expires at the end of January, the Italian lender said in a document showing why it needs to press ahead with the cash call.

If no capital increase is launched by that date, the pre-underwriting agreement between the two sides would come to an end and Monte dei Paschi would have to restart negotiations to form a new consortium of banks, it said.

The banks also set as a condition for pledging to underwrite the rights issue that Monte Paschi would not pay interest on state loans by issuing shares to the Italian Treasury.

The document, posted on the bank's website ahead of a December 27 shareholder meeting called to approve the capital increase, also said the successful completion of the rights issue would allow the bank to lift a European Union ban on dividend payments.

It said that, where legally possible, no coupons would be paid on hybrid debt until the end of the 2013-2017 restructuring plan, with the exception of coupons on Upper Tier II subordinated bonds.

For these bonds, the bank can pay the 2013 coupon, while following interest payments depend on the capital increase being fully guaranteed by banks.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)