MILAN Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and Banco Popolare BAPO.MI have wrapped up their institutional funding for the year as they move to insulate themselves from the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian banks have been the focus of market concerns about funding. Investors fear that Italy, with its heavy debt load, could be the next country pulled into the debt crisis, which has prompted bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest retail bank by market value, said on Friday that it had rolled over the 400 million euros (344 million pounds) in senior notes coming due in 2011, with 4 billion euros in institutional issuance through July.

More than 20 percent of 5.2 billion euros in notes coming due next year also had been funded, it said.

"Our strategy was to start improving our liquidity profile right away," General Manager Antonio Vigni told analysts on a conference call on second-quarter results.

Banco Popolare has also covered institutional funding for the year, with 5.4 billion euros in issuances and 2.3 billion euros in maturities, the mid-tier lender said.

Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti told a conference call that most of 2012 funding also had been covered, with 1.3-1.4 billion euros still to go.

FOLLOWING INTESA

Monte dei Paschi and Banco Popolare's moves followed that of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Italy's biggest retail bank, which said early this month it had nailed down wholesale funding through next year.

Monte Paschi's second-quarter net profit was 121.1 million euros, topping a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 101.85 million euros, as trading revenues rose 14 percent from the first quarter.

Popolare's net income was 131.4 million euros, well ahead of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 74.86 million euros as net financial income more than tripled.

Intesa Sanpaolo and fellow powerhouse UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) also beat second-quarter net profit forecasts this month.

Monte dei Paschi shares ended down 3.1 percent and Popolare fell 2.9 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P was down 2.2 percent.

Monte dei Paschi's stock has lost 38.4 percent of its value since the beginning of the year, hit like the rest of Italy's banks by fears about the country's debt position.

