PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
MILAN There is no idea about possible new investors for Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) at the moment, the lender's chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Tuesday.
"There are no names, no ideas on the table at the moment," Viola said, adding the bank had not received any expression of interest from potential investors.
He declined to comment on reports that the bank was looking to double the size of a planned capital hike to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.