SIENA, Italy There are no new investors in sight yet for Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and it won't be easy to find them, the bank's chairman said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there are no new shareholders on the horizon, and it will be difficult to find them," Chairman Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting due to approve a change in ownership rules to attract new investors.

He said the bank, which received a 4.1 billion euro state bailout earlier this year, could remain independent only if it rebuilt its capital base and paid back the state aid.

"Should the bank not manage to pay back the Monti bonds (state loans), it would be nationalised," Profumo said.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)