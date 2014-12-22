MILAN Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday it had sold non-performing loans worth 380 million euros (298 million pounds) to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group (FIG.N), the latest in a raft of disposals of soured debts by Italian banks.

Monte dei Paschi had signed a similar deal with Fortress for bad loans with a book value of 500 million euros in June.

In a statement, Italy's No.3 lender said however that the economic impact of the sale would not be significant as these assets are normally sold at a big discount.

Earlier on Monday Credito Valtelllinese (PCVI.MI) said it had signed a partnership with business credit data provider Cerved (CERV.MI) for the management of 2.4 billion euros of bad loans.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)