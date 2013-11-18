Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ROME Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has had no contact with potential partners for the ailing bank, chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Monday, adding any suitors would be welcome.
Scandal-hit Monte Paschi must raise 2.5 billion euros (2.09 billion pounds) in fresh capital by the end of 2014 to win European Commission approval for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout it received earlier this year.
"My chief aim is for the bank to be well managed. To be bought by somebody else is not a problem," Profumo said at a Financial Times conference.
"We have a size (that would allow us) to remain independent. Whoever wants to buy the bank is welcome, though I don't think anyone will take 100 percent."
Profumo said the capital increase was feasible.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.