ROME Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has had no contact with potential partners for the ailing bank, chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Monday, adding any suitors would be welcome.

Scandal-hit Monte Paschi must raise 2.5 billion euros (2.09 billion pounds) in fresh capital by the end of 2014 to win European Commission approval for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout it received earlier this year.

"My chief aim is for the bank to be well managed. To be bought by somebody else is not a problem," Profumo said at a Financial Times conference.

"We have a size (that would allow us) to remain independent. Whoever wants to buy the bank is welcome, though I don't think anyone will take 100 percent."

Profumo said the capital increase was feasible.

