MILAN Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday it expected to approve a new, tougher restructuring plan on September 24 to win a green light from the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euros (3.45 billion pounds) state bailout.

The plan will include a 2.5 billion euros capital increase to be carried out in 2014, the Italian economy ministry said late on Sunday. That is more than twice the amount original planned by Monte dei Paschi and is equivalent to the bank's current market capitalisation.

The bank said in a statement its board would meet on September 11 to discuss the new plan's guidelines, in order to approve it on September 24.

