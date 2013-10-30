The main entrance to Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SIENA An Italian judge has rejected a prosecutors' request to seize just under 200 million euros (171 million pounds) of funds from JP Morgan (JPM.N) as part of an investigation into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's acquisition of a smaller rival, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Prosecutors allege that JP Morgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) financing the New York-based bank arranged for Monte Paschi's takeover of regional lender Antonveneta in 2008.

The source did not say why the prosecutors had requested the asset seizure.

A spokewoman fo JP Morgan in Italy said the bank, which has denied any wrongdoing, had no immediate comment to make on Wednesday.

A judge will decide on March 6 whether to indict JP Morgan together with seven individuals, including Monte dei Paschi's former chairman and director general, for allegedly obstructing regulators.

