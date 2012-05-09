MILAN/ROME Italian tax police on Wednesday visited the offices of several local and foreign banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), in connection with a probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) 2007 purchase of Antonveneta, sources close to the matter said.

The sources said none of the banks were under investigation.

Proseuctors had earlier said they ordered searches at the banks as part of an investigation over alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators in connection with the way it raised funds to pay for the 9 billion euro (7.22 billion pounds) deal.

Separately, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said the prosecutors believed Monte dei Paschi misled the Bank of Italy over the terms of a 1 billion euros worth of convertible notes it issued in 2008 to partially pay for the acquisition.

The central bank, on the basis of the information received by Monte dei Paschi, allowed it to calculate the convertible notes as Core Tier 1 capital, the source said.

