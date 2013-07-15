MILAN The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy's third biggest lender, will back changing ownership rules at the lender this week to lure new investors, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
The board of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, a charitable entity which has a 33.5 percent stake in the lender, approved scrapping bylaws that said other investors could not own a stake of more than 4 percent in the lender, the source said.
The changes will be voted on at a shareholder meeting on Thursday.
The foundation was not immediately available for comment. Its board held a meeting on Monday and a statement was expected shortly.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio)