MILAN The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy's third biggest lender, will back changing ownership rules at the lender this week to lure new investors, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The board of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, a charitable entity which has a 33.5 percent stake in the lender, approved scrapping bylaws that said other investors could not own a stake of more than 4 percent in the lender, the source said.

The changes will be voted on at a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The foundation was not immediately available for comment. Its board held a meeting on Monday and a statement was expected shortly.

