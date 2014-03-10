A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN The top investor in Italy's No.3 bank by asset, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), has sold shares worth 40.6 million euros (33.86 million pounds) on the market, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the bank's market capitalisation, regulatory filings showed.

The sale took place in three tranches on March 6, 7 and 10, coming on the heels of a 20-percent market rally on March 5 that traders said had been triggered by speculation the investor, a cash-strapped charitable foundation, was selling down its bank holdings.

Earlier on Monday, the Aleotti family, Monte dei Paschi's second-largest investor, said it had slashed on March 5 its 4 percent stake to around 1 percent.

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes)