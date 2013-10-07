MILAN Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose more than 3 percent on Monday after Italy's third-biggest lender said its board would meet later in the day to approve a tougher restructuring plan aimed at gaining EU approval for a state bailout it received earlier this year.

By 0707 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) gained 2.8 percent, bucking a lower European banking sector .SX7P and Italian stock market .FTMIB.

European Union authorities have told the bank to raise 2.5 billion euros in fresh capital and toughen up a previous restructuring plan in order to give approval to state aid worth 4.1 billion euros the bank has been granted.

The board meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and a conference call with investors will follow at 4:45 p.m.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Lisa Jucca)