People are reflected in the window of a Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) rose as much as 1 percent in early trade after posting results that, although in the red, were broadly in line with market expectations, underscoring management will to turn the Italian lender around.

However, the bank faces a challenge ahead as it must convince private investors to subscribe to a planned 2.5 billion euro ($3.36 billion) capital hike to avoid nationalisation.

By 0813 GMT, shares were flat at 0.22 euros a share, in line with a flat European banking index .SXIP.

